Gujarat polls: AAP issues first list of 11 candidates

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday put out its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

The constituencies are Bapunagar, Unjha, Rajkot West, Danilimada, Gondal, Lathi, Chota Udaipur, Padra, Karjan, Pardi and Kamrek.

According to a release, Gopal Rai, party`s in-charge for Gujarat, announced names of candidates, which include doctors, former government officers and youth.

"The party has issued its first list and announcement of more candidates will be made soon. The party will fight the election with all its strength," the release quoted Rai as saying.

Of the 11 constituencies, nine seats are with the BJP and two with the Congress.