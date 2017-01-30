Gujarat: Severed head of calf found in Surat, crowd pelts stone at cops
Surat: Tension gripped Godadara locality on the city outskirts today after the severed head of a calf was found on the road enraging the crowd that pelted stones at the cops and indulged in arson, police said.
Police had to lob 20 teargas shells and also baton-charge the anti-social elements to bring the situation under control, said a senior official.
"Severed head of a calf was found on the road in Godadara locality on city outskirts today morning following which people complained to the police which arrived there.
The head appeared to be two days old," Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said.
"In the meantime, some people gathered on the road and started pelting stones at police following which they had to lob around twenty teargas shells and also baton charge to control the crowd. The situation has been brought under control," added the official.
"We have stepped up patrolling in the area.
Some persons have been detained for questioning," he said.
The crowd damaged two shops in the area and indulged in arson, as businessmen downed shutters following the clash, said police inspector of Limbayat police station, K G Limbachiya.
Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and ensure that peace is maintained.
"I appeal to the public not to pay attention to rumours and also not to indulge in activities that could affect peace in the area.
People came out on the road because of the news and rumours, so police had to lob teargas shells to disperse the crowd.
Action will be taken against the anti-social elements," said the Minister.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!