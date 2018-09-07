हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel's health deteriorates, taken to hospital on day 13 of indefinite fast on Friday

Hardik has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 25 demanding reservation for Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers.

AHMEDABAD: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel. who has been on fast since the past 13 days, was on Friday taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

Hardik has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 25 demanding reservation for Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers. On Thursday night, he even gave up taking water. 

PAAS had given Gujarat government a 24-hour ultimatum to initiate talks with him over their demands. But as the government remained unmoved after the ultimatum expired at 7 pm on Thursday night, the 25-year-old Patel gave up water. 

He had earlier also given up drinking water but when his health started deteriorating after seven days of his fast, he was persuaded by leaders to start drinking water.

PAAS had said that the state government will be responsible for the consequences if Hardik's health deteriorates. PAAS spokesman Manoj Panara alleged that the samiti had "definite information" that the state government was "conspiring to kill Hardik" as a warning to all those who dared raised their voice "against the autocratic rule of the BJP".

He said the government hospital doctors, who were appointed to monitor Hardik Patel's health, had started claiming that his kidney, heart and several other organs had been "infected" but the private medical practitioners had refuted the claim. 

Meanwhile, the state government has maintained that the agitation was sponsored by the Congress. 

