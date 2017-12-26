In Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi meets his 97-year-old mother Hiraben

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in his home state to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat government led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, also utilised the opportunity to meet his 97-year-old mother in the Raisan village on Tuesday.

According to PTI, the Prime Minister met his mother, Hiraben, in the Raisan village which is not too far from the city.

Hiraben lives with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj.

He went to Raisan before the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his new council of ministers.

"After his arrival at Ahmedabad airport this morning, Modi first reached Raisan and spent some time with his mother and enquired about her health," a BJP leader said.

After that, he headed to the venue of the swearing-in ceremony in the state capital.

Though Modi has visited Gujarat several times in the past two months in the run up to the recently-concluded Assembly elections, he could not meet his mother, apparently due to his hectic schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra, after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat government, turned nostalgic and shared some pictures of the ceremonies when he took oath as the chief minister of the state in the past.

After the event was over, PM Modi took to Twitter assuring the people of Gujarat that the BJP government will leave no stone unturned in further developing the state, which the party has ruled since 1995.

"Attending today's oath-taking ceremony in Gujarat brought back memories of the ceremonies in 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2012 when I got the opportunity to serve Gujarat as CM," he said in a tweet.