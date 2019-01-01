In Gujarat, school students to shoutout 'Jai Hind, 'Jai Bharat' during roll call from January 1

Ahmedabad: School children in Gujarat will holler “Jai Hind” and “Jai Bharat” instead of customary “Present” during the daily roll call to register attendance from January 1, 2019.

According to a notification by Directorate of Primary Education and Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), students of Classes 1 to 12 in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed schools will have to respond to the attendance call with "Jai Hind" or "Jai Bharat," starting January 1. All teachers and education officers have been directed to make sure that the new direction is followed in every school across the state.

The decision was taken by Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama during a review meeting held on Monday.

The new directive has been introduced to "foster patriotism among students right from childhood.”

Copies of the notification were sent to the district education officials with instructions to implement it from January 1.

The Gujarat Education Minister could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts, reports new agency PTI.