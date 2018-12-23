Jasdan Assembly by-election results trends and updates: Prestige battle between BJP, Congress in Gujarat bypoll

Ahmedabad: The counting of votes for Jasdan Assembly bypolls in Gujarat has begun at 8 am on Sunday. Early trends have started to give an edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in a close fight with Congress.

As per the trends at 9 am, BJP's Bavaliya is ahead with 4755 votes while Congress candidate Nakiya is trailing with 3704 votes.

The outcome of Jasdan assembly bypoll is being keenly watched by the Congress and the ruling BJP against the backdrop of the saffron party's debacle in three core Hindi states in recent assembly elections.

The byelection, which was held on December 20, has become a battle of prestige for the ruling party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.