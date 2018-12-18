Jasdan Assembly bypoll in Gujarat: Voting on December 20, counting on December 23

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jasdan Assembly bypoll

The by-election was necessitated after Kunvarji Bavalia, who won from Jasdan on Congress ticket in 2017 Assembly polls, resigned from the party and also as a Congress MLA on July 2 this year. 

AHMEDABAD: Voting for by-election to the Jasdan Assembly seat in Rajkot district of Gujarat will take place on December 20. Counting of votes will be conducted on December 23. 

The by-election was necessitated after Kunvarji Bavalia, who won from Jasdan on Congress ticket in 2017 Assembly polls, resigned from the party and also as a Congress MLA on July 2 this year. Later on the same day, he was inducted as a cabinet minister in the BJP government in the state.

To continue as a minister, Bavaliya will have to get elected as an MLA within six months of assuming the office. He is contesting against opposition Congress candidate Avsar Nakiya for the bypoll. 

A public holiday has been declared on December 20 for areas which fall under Jasdan constituency to help people to go out and vote without any trouble. In a release, the General Administration Department (GAD) said, registered voters working in government offices outside the limits of the constituency can avail half-day leave to come to Jasdan and cast their vote.

Government employees can also seek permission from their superiors to come late or leave early in order to exercise their franchise, the GAD said.

