Jasdan, Kolebira Assembly bypoll results: Full list of winners

The byelection, which was held on December 20, has become a battle of prestige for the ruling party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: The counting of votes for Jasdan Assembly bypolls in Gujarat has concluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party sweeping the by-election on Sunday. On the other hand, the counting for the Assembly by-elections in Jharkhand's Kolebira is underway.

The byelections, which were held on December 20, have become a battle of prestige for the ruling party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Jasdan bypoll was mainly a bipolar contest between Kunvarji Bavalia, a state Cabinet minister of the BJP and influential leader of the Koli community from the area, and Avsar Nakiya of the Congress. BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavalia has won the bypoll from Jasdan Assembly seat by 19985 votes.

The bypoll in Kolebira was necessitated after Jharkhand party MLA Enos Ekka was convicted for a teacher’s murder. There are five candidates in the fray in the Kolebira Assembly constituency. However, the main contest is between the Congress, BJP and Jharkhand Party. The BJP has fielded Basant Soreng, while the Congress candidate is Viksal Kongadi.

Following is the list of winning candidates:

 
List of winners
Jasdan bypoll
Kunvarji Bavaliya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Kolebira bypoll
Result awaited   -
