Live Streaming of Gujarat Jasdan Assembly by-election results 2018 on Zee News

Ahmedabad: Counting of votes for Jasdan Assembly bypolls has begun at 8 am on Sunday. The outcome of Jasdan assembly bypoll in Gujarat is being keenly watched by the Congress and the ruling BJP against the backdrop of the saffron party's debacle in three core Hindi states in recent assembly elections.

Jasdan Assembly by-poll results Live updates: BJP vs Congress in Gujarat

With the conclusion of the sixth round of counting, BJP has taken the lead and is ahead by 10,400 votes.

The byelection has become a battle of prestige for the ruling party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The bypoll, which was held on December 20, is mainly a bipolar contest between Kunvarji Bavaliya, a state Cabinet minister of the BJP and influential leader of the Koli community from the area, and Avsar Nakiya of the Congress.

The constituency has 2.32 lakh registered voters.

Bavaliya had won the seat on Congress ticket in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2017.

Since the formation of Gujarat in 1960, the BJP has won this seat only once - in the by-election held in 2009 when Bavaliya vacated the seat after being elected to Lok Sabha from Rajkot.

Apart from Bavaliya and Nakiya, six other candidates are also in the fray.