हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat Rains

Locals risk lives, cross canal through collapsed bridge in Gujarat- WATCH

A group of locals in Gujarat's Kheda town were caught on camera taking a huge risk while commuting through a bridge which collapsed due to heavy downpour in the recent months.

Locals risk lives, cross canal through collapsed bridge in Gujarat- WATCH

KHEDA: Incessant rains in the past few days across Gujarat have made things difficult for local residents and forced them to take extreme steps in fulfilling their daily routine. 

In one such incident, a group of locals in Gujarat's Kheda town were caught on camera taking a huge risk while commuting through a bridge which collapsed due to heavy downpour in the recent months.

In the video, not only the adults, but several minor children can also be seen crossing the bridge by risking their lives on their way to school.

For the past two months, locals have been petitioning the authorities to construct a bridge that will connect Naika and Bherai villages.

Narrating their plight, a local resident said, "If we don't use this bridge, we will have to travel a distance of 10 km instead of 1 km."

Meanwhile, Kheda collector IK Patel assured that the construction work will be resumed soon.

"The construction work will be resumed immediately. Only due to rain the work of the bridge has not begun," he added. 

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Gujarat RainsKhedaCollapsed bridgeNaikaBherai villages

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close