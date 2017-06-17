close
Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram was set up on this day 100 yrs ago

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 21:08
Mahatma Gandhi&#039;s Sabarmati Ashram was set up on this day 100 yrs ago
Represntational image

Ahmedabad: A grand celebration was held today on the centenary of Sabarmati Ashram founded by Mahatma Gandhi here on Saturday.

Mahatma's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who attended the celebration, said at a time when the country is divided on the lines of religion and caste, Gandhi's ideas have a special significance.

Two new permanent exhibition galleries on Gandhi's life -- My Life is My Message Gallery and Charkha Gallery -- were opened at the Ashram on this occasion. Also, there was a tree plantation program.

Gandhi established the Ashram on June 17, 1917. As he became the leader of the freedom struggle, the Ashram virtually became the movement's headquarters.

It was also from here on 12 March 1930 that Gandhi launched the famous Dandi march and vowed not to return to the Ashram till India gets freedom.

Two books -- 'Letters to Gandhi' and 'Pioneers of Satyagraha' -- were released on the occasion today.

My Life is My Message Gallery has exhibits depicting Mahatma's entire life. Charkha Gallery showcases models of Charkha (spinning wheel) collected from across India.

"After the Ashram's establishment, the freedom movement was run from here," Gopalkrishna Gandhi noted.

As the country is increasingly divided on religious and caste lines, we need to spread Gandhi's ideas, said the former West Bengal governor. 

