Major breaks out at storage godown in Rajkot, forensic probe ordered

Rajkot: A major fire broke out at a groundnut storage godown in Gondal's Umvada road area here on Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Several teams of firefighters were immediately rushed to douse the fire.
The fire has been completely doused.
Meanwhile, the Rajkot District Collector has ordered a forensic investigation into the incident.