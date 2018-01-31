हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Major breaks out at storage godown in Rajkot, forensic probe ordered

The fire broke out at a groundnut storage godown in Gondal's Umvada road area here on Wednesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
Rajkot: A major fire broke out at a groundnut storage godown in Gondal's Umvada road area here on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Several teams of firefighters were immediately rushed to douse the fire.

The fire has been completely doused.

Meanwhile, the Rajkot District Collector has ordered a forensic investigation into the incident.

