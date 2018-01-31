Major breaks out at storage godown in Rajkot, forensic probe ordered

Rajkot: A major fire broke out at a groundnut storage godown in Gondal's Umvada road area here on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Rajkot (Gujarat): Fire broke out at a groundnut storage godown in Gondal's Umvada road area; Fire being doused. Rajkot Collector issues forensic investigation into the incident. pic.twitter.com/c5t5h0kesD — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

Several teams of firefighters were immediately rushed to douse the fire.

The fire has been completely doused.

Meanwhile, the Rajkot District Collector has ordered a forensic investigation into the incident.