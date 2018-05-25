Meet Asmita Baa Gohil - Surat's sword-wielding beautiful 'lady don' who loves expensive cars, bikes

SURAT: Asmita Baa Gohil, who is known as the "Lady Don" of Surat, has been grabbing headlines after she was recently caught on camera brandishing a sword and threatening people of her locality. This sword-wielding 20-year-old lady don, who loves to ride a bike, was caught on camera along with her friend threatening local shopkeepers and demanding protection money from them in Varsha Society in Surat's Varachha.

A complaint was registered against her after the video became viral on the social media following which she was arrested by the local police.

''A 20-year-old girl and her friend have been arrested for threatening a shopkeeper, extorting Rs 500 and forcing him to shut his shop in Gujarat, '' the police said.

In the viral video clip, Asmita Gohil can be seen riding pillion on a bike with her boyfriend Rahul.

The two can be seen going back and forth on their bike. They suddenly stop outside a pan seller's shop where Asmita threatens him with a sword and forces him to close his shop.

On many occasions in past, the lady don was seen openly threatening people with a weapon.

In one such video recorded in March, Asmita was seen abusing and wielding a billhook blade and her friend Sanjay Gohil holding a kitchen knife during a fracas with a group of men on Holi.

They were then booked for inciting riots and arrested. However, both of them later got bail.

"A lot of cases have been registered against this woman. Her past is riddled with criminal activities," a police officer was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to her Facebook account, Asmita Baa Gohil is "self-employed" and has over 2,500 friends and 12,000 followers.

Her bio reads, "Our way of life is different, we don't live by expectations, we live on our own terms."

On her Facebook post, she has posted numerous photographs in which she is flaunting weapons like pistols, swords, knives. She also loves to pose with expensive cars and bikes.

(With ANI inputs)