Muslim family lose their son in an accident in Bharuch, take care of Hindu boy

New Delhi: In a heart-warming story, a Muslim family saved a Hindu child from the jaws of death. However, tragically their own son died in an accident. But, the family looked after the Hindu boy whom their son had given a lift and who was critically injured in the accident.

The family belongs to Bharuch in Gujarat. Their 34-year old son, Zubair Patel, had given 12-year-old Rajesh a lift near Dahej village bypass on seeing that the boy was poor and needy.

Later, Zubair's bike was hit by a tanker in which he lost his life and Rajesh was seriously injured. Zubair lived near Jambusar bypass. When his family got to know that Rajesh was an orphan, they along with their friends reached the hospital to look after him. Being an orphan, there was nobody to care for him. There could have been a danger to his life.

In such a circumstance, Zubair's family decided to bear the full cost of Rajesh's treatment. He was operated thrice in a private hospital due to which his life was saved. Moreover, they are also helping him so that he can stand on his feet in life.

(Reporting by Bharat Chudasama)