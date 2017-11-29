Narendra Modi a terrific actor, will shed tears before polls: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who kickstarted his two-day Gujarat visit on Wednesday with a visit to Somnath temple, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a terrific actor”.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, the Congress leader said “You will see he will shed tears a few days before election. He will cry for everything but not for farmers.”

He added, “He will also not cry when students have to shell out money for taking admission in college or people have to go to hospital.”

He further assured the people of Gujarat that if voted to power, the Congress party will waive loans of farmers within 10 days.

“If govt will function, it will be for farmers, small and medium businesses and you. We will ask what you want and will run the government accordingly,” said Rahul Gandhi in Amreli.

#WATCH: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public gathering in Amreli, Gujarat https://t.co/8A8ItOSYS7 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2017

Earlier on Wednesday, a controversy erupted over a “register entry” of the Congress leader’s visit to Somnath temple.

When Rahul Gandhi visited the temple on Wednesday, it was claimed that a register entry was made in his name as he went inside the temple. This development sparked speculations over the Gandhi scion being a non-Hindu.

The entry in the register was reportedly made by Rahul Gandhi’s media coordinator Manoj Tyagi. He had also mentioned the name of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who went to the temple along with the Gandhi scion.

Later, the Congress issued a clarification on the register entry in question. Sharing an image of a register entry, made by the Gandhi scion himself, on Twitter, the Congress claimed that the one being circulated widely is “fabricated”.

A tweet by the Congress party said, “Clarification: There is only one visitor's book at Somnath Temple that was signed by Congress VP Rahul Gandhi. Any other image being circulated is fabricated. Desperate times call for desperate measures?”

The Congress party also released three pictures to prove that the Gandhi scion is a Hindu. One picture showed Rahul Gandhi performing 'puja' with his parents Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi.

In the second picture, the Gandhi scion is seen attending his elder sister Priyanka Gandhi's wedding ceremony, which was performed according to Hindu rituals.

The third picture released by the Congress shows Rahul Gandhi performing last rites as per Hindu customs.