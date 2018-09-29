हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate key projects in home state Gujarat on Sunday

PM will inaugurate several keys projects including a modern chocolate plant of dairy major Amul in the Anand district.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate key projects in home state Gujarat on Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his home state of Gujarat on Sunday and inaugurate several keys projects including a modern chocolate plant of dairy major Amul in the Anand district.

During his Gujarat visit, the PM will also inaugurate Anand Agricultural University's incubation centre-cum-centre of excellence in food processing and a solar cooperative society at Mujhkuva village.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Amul manufacturing facilities at Anand and Khatraj and address a gathering there, a statement from his office said. 

From Anand, PM Modi will head for Anjar where he will inaugurate Mundra LNG terminal, Anjar-Mundra Pipeline Project and Palanpur-Pali-Barmer pipeline project.

The Prime Minister will then head for Rajkot where he will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Museum. 

The museum has been set up at the Alfred High School in Rajkot, which was an important part of the formative years of Mahatma Gandhi. 

It will help spread awareness about Gandhian culture, values and philosophy. 

The Prime Minister will also unveil a plaque to mark the inauguration of a public housing project of 624 houses. 

He will witness the e-Gruh Pravesh (ritual of entering the house formally for the first time) of 240 beneficiary families.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Narendra ModiGujaratBJPAnandAmul Dairy Plant

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close