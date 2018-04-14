हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ruckus after Jignesh Mevani's supporters allegedly obstruct BJP MPs from garlanding Ambedkar's statue

BJP MP Kirit Solanki was reportedly among those who were stopped from paying tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

AHMEDABAD: Chaotic scenes were witnessed in Ahmedabad on Saturday after a scuffle between supporters of Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. The altercation began after Mevani's supporters allegedly tried to obstruct BJP MPs and members from garlanding BR Ambedkar's statue at an event in the city.

The event was organised on Saturday to celebrate the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. The activists also raised slogans against the BJP at the event.

Five activists have been detained by the police for attempting to prevent a BJP MP from garlanding the statue. Confirming the incident, Mevani named the activists who have been detained by the police. "While protesting against BJP leaders, Subodh Parmar, Bharat Shah, Jagdish Chavda, Raju Valwaikar and Bipin Roy have been detained from Sarangpur," he tweeted.

As per reports, BJP MP Kirit Solanki was among those who were stopped from paying tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

 

