Sabarkantha rape case: Gujarat assures safety of migrant workers from UP, Bihar after Nitish Kumar speaks to Vijay Rupani

AHMEDABAD: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he held talks with his Gujarat counter Vijay Rupani over alleged attacks on migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the southern state in the aftermath of a rape in the Sabarkantha district.

Talking to ANI, Nitish said, ''I spoke to Gujarat CM yesterday. We're in touch with them. They're monitoring the situation. Those who've committed a crime should be punished but there should be no bias for others.''

I spoke to Gujarat CM y'day. We're in touch with them.They're monitoring situation.Those who've committed a crime should be punished but no bias should be harboured for others: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on violence against UP/Bihar migrants in Gujarat after a rape case in Sabarkantha pic.twitter.com/vrdnddlGW1 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

It may be recalled that reports of attacks on migrant workers from UP and Bihar were reported following the arrest of a man from Bihar for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district last week.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Monday said that appropriate action was being taken against those suspected to be involved in the attack on migrants workers from UP and Bihar residing in the state.

''In the last 4-5 days, there have been attacks on people from UP and Bihar in Gujarat. We have taken action against people involved in these attacks,'' Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said.

''Police are interrogating the people who have been arrested for these attacks. Police are taking action wherever needed. We have registered three cases under the IT Act for spreading hatred on social media,'' the Gujarat Home Minister said.

''It is our responsibility to provide security to those who come to Gujarat for employment from other states. We are in touch with the Central government. We have submitted a report to the central govt regarding every incident,'' Jadeja added.

It is our responsibility to provide security to those who come to Gujarat for employment from other states . We are in touch with the Central govt. We have submitted a report to the central govt regarding every incident: Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja pic.twitter.com/LLM7QvguYA — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

''We have lodged 35 FIRs. In the last 24 hours, the number of attacks has decreased. We appeal to people to not be frightened as we are taking appropriate actions,'' Jadeja said.

At least 342 people have been arrested across the state in lieu of the attacks on non-Gujarati people, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha had said on Sunday.

17 companies and one platoon of SPRF have been deployed in most sensitive areas of Gujarat, he said.

Places, where non-Gujaratis are residing and working are being given security," Jha said.

According to reports, many workers belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and other states were also forced to board home-bound trains.

Elaborating about the total arrests and police complaints, the DGP said, "In total, six districts have been affected in this violence. Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts have been affected the most. In Mehsana, 15 cases have been registered in which 89 people have been arrested. Similarly, in Sabarkantha, 11 cases were lodged and 95 people were arrested."

"Besides Mehsana and Sabarkantha, seven cases have been registered and 73 arrests have been made in Ahmedabad, three cases and 27 arrests in Gandhinagar, three cases and 36 cases in Ahmedabad rural, two cases and 20 arrests in Aravali and a case and two arrests in Surendranagar have been done," Jha added.

He further said that six people have been arrested by the cyber cell for spreading hate speech on social media. "Spreading rumours is also a crime. Gujarat is a peace-loving state. It has the respect of its own. So, we will not let anyone play with the respect of Gujarat," Jha further said.