Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Salaries of ASHA workers hiked by 50% in poll-bound Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a 50 per cent hike in the salaries of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 11:58 AM IST
Comments |
Salaries of ASHA workers hiked by 50% in poll-bound Gujarat
Reuters Photo

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a 50 per cent hike in the salaries of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. 
ASHA workers are local women who act as health activists in their community.

Last month, the ASHA workers went on a protest demanding equal rights and equal pay and social security benefits. They also protested against taking up additional responsibilities of anganwadi. 

On Monday, few protesting ASHA workers were detained by the police. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to home state Gujarat, launched ImTeCHO (Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations) aimed to empower ASHA workers and to improve maternal, neonatal and paediatric care.

The pay hike comes before the upcoming Gujarat elections, scheduled to be held before December 18.

Tags:
ASHA salary hikeAccredited Social Health ActivistASHAASHA workersHealth activistsGujaratstate government
Next
Story

Want to defeat BJP in Gujarat, awaiting Congress' response: Hardik Patel

Trending