Surat

Surat-based family to become Jain monk

Sanjay Shah, along with his family will take 'Diksha' on April 25.

Pixabay photo (Representational image)

SURAT: A Surat-based diamond merchant along with his wife, daughter, and son has decided to seek salvation by dedicating themselves to the Jain community.

Shah's daughter had received a gold medal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for topping South Gujarat University.

His son was about to complete studies of Chartered Accountancy.

"Shah is a diamond merchant and he, along with his family is going to adopt monkhood. We are very happy," said a relative.

