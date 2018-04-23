Surat Bitcoin Extortion Case: In major development, Amreli SP arrested

SURAT: In a major development, Amreli Superintendent of Police Jagdish Patel was arrested by CID (Crime) on Sunday in the Bitcoin extortion case of Surat-based builder Shailesh Bhatt.

Patel reportedly has been called the chief mastermind of the entire case, however, law enforcement agencies are yet to confirm this fact.

This is the first senior-level arrest in the case.

Earlier, sleuths arrested Amreli police station inspector Anant Patel for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping-extortion case from Gandhinagar.

Nine police officials of Amreli crime branch – including Anant Patel, two police constables Babubhai Der and Vijay Vadher – were named in the case.

Following Gujarat Home Minister Pradeep Singh Jadeja's orders, the case was transferred to ID (Crime) branch.

Bhatt, a Surat-based real estate developer was kidnapped from Gandhinagar by Amreli policemen, on alleged fake complaint that was planted by the cops themselves. He was allegedly held at a farmhouse and extorted bitcoins from him.