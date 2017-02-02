Suspicious Pakistan fishing boats seized in Gujarat's Sir Creek, investigations underway

Chandigarh: Security agencies have seized suspicious Pakistani boats in the Sir Creek area of the Kuchh region in Gujarat, report said on Thursday.

Army officials have also seized fishing equipment. However, no arrest has been made in this connection. Investigations are underway to determine any terror angle into the incident.

Amid heightened security across the nation over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) had on Tuesday seized two Pakistani boats at Tota border out post in Punjab.

No arrest was made in this conection.

In October last year, the BSF seized a Pakistani boat from the same area. The boat was empty and had reportedly got washed away along with its anchor due to rising water level in the sea.