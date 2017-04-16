close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Traffic comes to a halt as more than 10 lions decide to take a walk on road - WATCH

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 12:11
Traffic comes to a halt as more than 10 lions decide to take a walk on road - WATCH

Pipavav-Rajula Highway: This is a rare scene caught on camera!

The traffic movement on Pipavav-Rajula highway came to a half  on Saturday after more than 10 lions decided to take a leisurely stroll.

Here is the VIDEO:-

First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 11:32

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.