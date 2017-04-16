Traffic comes to a halt as more than 10 lions decide to take a walk on road - WATCH
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 12:11
Pipavav-Rajula Highway: This is a rare scene caught on camera!
The traffic movement on Pipavav-Rajula highway came to a half on Saturday after more than 10 lions decided to take a leisurely stroll.
Here is the VIDEO:-
#WATCH Traffic halts on Pipavav-Rajula highway in Gujarat as pride of lions cross the road. pic.twitter.com/qvLF1xZsbd
— ANI (@ANI_news) April 16, 2017
First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 11:32
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India takes strong action against Pakistan on 'Kulbhusan Yadav' issue
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- IPL 2017, Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – As it happened...