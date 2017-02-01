Two new AIIMS to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat: Arun Jaitley
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced two new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jharkhand and Gujarat as part of increasing healthcare in the country.
"Two new AIIMS will come up in Jharkhand and Gujarat," said Jaitley presenting the Union Budget for fiscal 2017-18.
For the first time in India the Union Budget was presented on February 1.
Jaitley said the government has set new targets to eliminate Kala Azar by 2017 and Leprosy by 2018 among other diseases to be eliminated within a targeted time.
"The government has targeted to eliminate Kala Azar by 2017, Leprosy by 2018 and Tuberculosis by 2020 as part of the health policies," said Jaitley
Jaitley said the government aims to bring down the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) to 100 till 2020.
"The government wants to bring down the MMR from 167 in 2011-13 to 100 between 2018-2020," said Jaitley.
Under the new decisions taken in the health sector, Jaitley said that existing health sub centres will be converted into Health Wellness Centres.
"....The government has decided to start DNB (Diplomate National Board) courses in many of the hospitals across the country," said Jaitley.
