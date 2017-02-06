Vadodara: Nine students injured in clash on varsity campus; 11 including 8 foreign nationals held

Vadodara: As many as nine students were injured in a clash among them at a private educational institution here, police said on Gujarat.

Eleven students, including eight foreign nationals and three Indians, have been arrested today in connection with the incident and booked under relevant IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), police sub-inspector Anirudh Singh Kamaliya said.

It started with a verbal fight over some issue between students from a foreign country and Indian students staying in the hostels on the campus of the university here late last night. Later, the students pelted each other with stones, police said.

One of the injured students was admitted to a hospital run by the university, they said.

The Waghodia town police rushed to the spot at around 2:00 am today and brought the situation under control.