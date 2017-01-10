Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit LIVE: India's strength lies in demography, democracy and demand, says PM Narendra Modi

Ahmedabad: India's strength lies in demography, democracy, and demand, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after inaugurating the eighth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which is being attended by a host of foreign leaders, and top global and Indian CEOs.

Calling 'democracy' as India's biggest strength, the Prime Minister said, "Some people say democracy cannot deliver effective and fast track governance, but we have seen in last two and a half years, it is possible to deliver quick results as well."

The 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held here on January 10-13 with the central focus of "Sustainable Economic and Social Development". The summit was started in 2003 by Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Here is what the PM said:-

-We are keen to promote tourism in a big way and this needs tourism infrastructure: PM

-We have become 6th largest manufacturing country in the world: PM Modi

-Make in India has become the biggest brand that India ever had: PM Modi

-We have placed highest emphasis on ease of doing business: PM Modi

-My government is strongly committed to continue the reform of the Indian economy: PM

-India is a bright spot in the global economy: PM.

-Believe me, we are on a threshold of becoming the world's most digitised economy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

-In doing this, digital technology has played a key role. I often say that e-governance is easy and effective governance: PM Modi

-It is our vision and mission to bring a paradigm shift in our policies and economy: PM

-Over last two and a half years, we've also evolved a culture of healthy competitions among states, being rated on parameters on good governance: PM

-We have seen in last two and a half year that it is possible to deliver quick results in democratic setup as well: PM Modi

-Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also represents the business spirit of India: PM Modi

-I express my gratitude to the partner countries and other organisations for this event, particularly thank Japan and Canada: PM Modi.

Key Highlights of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

-A veritable Who's Who from the global corporate sector, heads of governments and states, Nobel Prize winners and academicians are expected to attend the 8th edition of the biennial three-day 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' beginning today.

-The state expects to receive investment proposals of over Rs 25 lakh crore during the Summit.

-Nisha Desai Biswal, an Indian-American serving as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State, will remain present along with large US business delegation.

-The Heads of State expected at the event are Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya; Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal; Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister of Serbia; Dmitry Rogozin, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia; Piotrglinski, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Poland; Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, France; Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan; Anna Ekstrom, Minister for Upper Secondary School and Adult Education and Training, Sweden; Uri Ariel, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel; Lars Christian Lilleholt, Minister of Energy, Utilities and Climate, Denmark; Dr Rashid Ahmad bin Fahad, Cabinet Minister and Minister of State, UAE; Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Canada; Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Trade & Industry, Vietnam; Wladyslaw Ortyl, Chief Minister (Marshal) of Podkarpackie Region, Poland; Adam Struzik, Chief Minister (Marshal) of Mazowieckie Region, Poland; and Konstantin Markelov, Vice Governor and Chairman of the Government, Astrakhan region.

-This time, 12 nations have agreed to become partner countries for the event-- USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, The Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, and UAE. Representatives of these countries will come with large business delegations.

-After the inauguration, Modi will attend a Global CEO Conclave, which will be participated by top global and Indian industry leaders.

-Out of these top 50, 25 are from India and the rest from countries like USA, Japan, France, UK, Netherlands, and Taiwan among others, said Additional Chief Secretary (industries and mines) PK Taneja.

-They include chairman of technology giant Cisco, John Chambers, who also leads a US business delegation, president of Boeing International Bertrand-Marc Allen and CEO of French electricity giant EDF, Jean-Bernard Levy.

-Indian corporate leaders to attend the event include Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Shashi Ruia, Anand Mahindra, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Anil Ambani, AM Naik, Gautam Adani, Dr Vishal Sikka, Uday Kotak, Adi Godrej, Dilip Sanghvi, Tulsi Tanti, Sudhir Mehta, Pankaj Patel, Sanjay Lalbhai, Dr Rajiv Modi, Sachin Bansal (Flipkart), Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal), Bhavish Aggarwal (ANI and Olacabs), Arundhati Bhattachara (SBI), YC Deveshwar (ITC) and BK Goenka (Welspun).

-Apart from more than 1,500 national and international delegates, heads of state and industry leaders from across the world, as many as 12 central ministers including Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will attend the event.

-Seminars on key topics including GST, in which Jaitley and RBI Governor Urjit Patel will participate, have also been planned on the sidelines of the event.