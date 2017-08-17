Watch: Four Lions spotted strolling on streets in Gujarat's Amreli

Ahmedabad: A pride of lions was spotted in a residential area of Gujarat's Amreli district.

In the CCTV video, the pride comprising four lions, was spotted on August 13 while they were sauntering on the streets in a village in Amreli.

Amreli district is near the Gir region known for its lion population.

Last year, eight lions were spotted on the streets of a Gujarat town in a video that caused some panic after it was circulated on WhatsApp.