Watch: Four Lions spotted strolling on streets in Gujarat's Amreli
A pride of lions was spotted in a residential area of Gujarat's Amreli district.
Ahmedabad: A pride of lions was spotted in a residential area of Gujarat's Amreli district.
In the CCTV video, the pride comprising four lions, was spotted on August 13 while they were sauntering on the streets in a village in Amreli.
Amreli district is near the Gir region known for its lion population.
Last year, eight lions were spotted on the streets of a Gujarat town in a video that caused some panic after it was circulated on WhatsApp.
#WATCH: A pride of lions entered the residential area of a village in Gujarat's Amreli (Source CCTV, 15.08.17) pic.twitter.com/DTBwa69PR3
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2017