Watch: Four Lions spotted strolling on streets in Gujarat's Amreli

A pride of lions was spotted in a residential area of Gujarat's Amreli district.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 11:42
Watch: Four Lions spotted strolling on streets in Gujarat&#039;s Amreli

Ahmedabad: A pride of lions was spotted in a residential area of Gujarat's Amreli district.

In the CCTV video, the pride comprising four lions, was spotted on August 13 while they were sauntering on the streets in a village in Amreli.

Amreli district is near the Gir region known for its lion population.

Last year, eight lions were spotted on the streets of a Gujarat town in a video that caused some panic after it was circulated on WhatsApp.

