हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Will work unflaggingly for the downtrodden and needy: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani on Tuesday took office as Gujarat CM for a second straight term on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 22:29 PM IST
Comments |
Will work unflaggingly for the downtrodden and needy: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday that the oath for the office was an assurance and commitment to work for the downtrodden and the needy.

He tweeted, "It's not merely an oath for the office or word of solemn promise but an assurance, determination and commitment to work unflaggingly for the downtrodden and the needy. May God be with us."

Rupani also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and promised to "serve the people of Gujarat with renewed passion and dedication."

Rupani took office as Gujarat CM on Tuesday for a second straight term at a glittering ceremony attended by PM Modi and a galaxy of BJP leaders. He was sworn-in by Governor OP Kohli at the head of a 19-member Council of Ministers.

Nitin Patel, who was elected the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Friday, was also administered the oath of office and secrecy by Kohli and would be the deputy CM.

Besides Patel, other Cabinet ministers are: Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, RC Faldu, Kaushik Patel, Saurabh Patel, Ganpatsinh Vasava, Jayesh Radadiya, Dilip Thakor and Ishwar Parmar.

The MoS who took oath are - Pradipsinh Jadeja, Parbat Patel, Jaydrathsinh Parmar, Raman Patkar, Parsottam Solanki, Ishwarsinh Patel, Vasan Ahir, Kishor Kanani, Bachubhai Khabad and Vibhavariben Dave.

In attendance were members of the Modi Cabinet, BJP chief, veteran leader LK Advani, CMs of BJP-ruled states as also Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, besides Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, and Raman Singh - CMs of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh too attended the function.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had two engagements in Bhopal, did not attend the ceremony but met Rupani at his residence before flying back.

Conspicuous by their presence were two former warhorses of the BJP - Keshubhai Patel and Shankarsinh Vaghela.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Vijay RupaniGujaratGujarat Chief MinisterRupani's swearing-in ceremonyBJPNarendra Modi
Next
Story

In Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi meets his 97-year-old mother Hiraben

Trending