Gurugram

10 bars, pubs shut down in Gurugram over charges of prostitution, poor law and order

Accused of being involved in prostitution and responsible for deteriorating law and order in the area, 10 bars and pubs in Gurugram have been shut down after the district police withdrew their no objection certificates (NOC). All the bars and pubs whose NOCs have been cancelled are situated on MG Road of Gurugram.

According to officials, these bars and pubs had become a hotbed of prostitution and also used to witness frequent fights among the customers, bouncers and the employees. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh claimed that the closure has the support of the local residents. He also made it clear that strict action will be taken against any established which is found to be indulging in such nefarious activities.

The residents of nearby apartments took out a candle march in support of the district authority and welcomed the move to shut down the bars and pubs. Haryana Public Works Minister Rao Narbir Singh also took part in the candle march.

Several local residents complained that the bars and pubs had become a huge nuisance and they could not move out of their houses after 8 pm as the area was frequented by prostitutes and anti-socials.

However, the bar and pub owners and employees protested against the district administration's decision, claiming they were neither informed about the withdrawal of NOCs not served any notice.

"They didn't give any notice and say we are being shut as bars run flesh trade. CCTV cameras are installed. How can it be done? People will lose jobs," said one of the bar owners.

