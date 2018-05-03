19-year-old woman allegedly raped by auto driver, 4 others in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: A 19-year-old woman was on Tuesday allegedly raped by an auto rickshaw driver and four others in Sohna. The woman belonging to Uttar Prdesh was returning from Sohna when the incident took place.

In her complaint to the police, the girl said that the incident took place when she was waiting for a bus for Aligarh at Sohna tempo stand at 8 pm on Tuesday. When the accused auto driver saw her alone, he approached her and offered to drop her to Gurgaon. "He told her that the bus plying for Aligarh had left and she could pick a bus to Aligarh from Gurgaon. He promised to drop her," Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.

He also assured her that she was like a sister to him after which she boarded the auto.

In the complaint, she stated that after travelling for some distance, the driver stopped the auto at an isolated place where four of his friends were already present. "They offered her a drink laced with sedatives. The accused then took turns to rape her," he said. The accused fled the spot after committing the heinous crime.

However, while they were speeding away, the girl managed to note down the registration number of the auto. "A case has been registered in Bhondsi police station and an investigation is underway to identify the accused persons," he said.

While no arrests have been made so far, the police said that have questioned many suspected auto drivers so far in connection with the case.