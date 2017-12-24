After Fortis, Gurugram Medanta hospital charges Rs 16 lakh for child's dengue treatment

NEW DELHI: A Gurugram based hospital charged nearly Rs 16 lakh for 21 days from the family of an eight-year-old boy, who was suffering from Dengue and later died.

The boy was shifted to a different hospital after Gurugram's Medanta Hospital made the family shell out a huge amount.

"My child was there in the hospital for 21 days, the hospital gave us a bill of Rs 15.88 lakh. We had to request people for money; the hospital has looted us in the name of treatment," the father of the eight-year-old said.

He added that when the doctors at Medanta Hospital felt that the child's condition is such that he can no longer be kept there, "they pushed us to shift him to a government hospital, so we shifted him there."

A complaint was registered on Friday following which the incident came under the light.

"We received a complaint at Police Station Sadar yesterday. The complainant has levelled the allegation on Gurugram's Medanta Hospital," said Gurugram Police PRO.

In September, a three-year-old girl Adya Singh had died of dengue 15 days after she was admitted to the Fortis multi super-specialty hospital. Her death had sparked a controversy after the hospital staff billed her family almost Rs 16 lakh for the treatment.