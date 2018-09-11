हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana rape case

FIR against two for raping woman constable in Haryana

An FIR has also been registered against three other people for blackmailing and thrashing the victim.

Representational Image:Pixabay

Palwal: An FIR has been registered against two persons after a woman constable with Haryana police accused them of raping, blackmailing and thrashing her.

The head constable has alleged that the two accused have been raping her since June 2014.

The case has been filed under section 376 D (gang-rape), 354 (sexual harassment), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, said the Police.

No arrests have been made till now in this matter. 

Haryana rape case

