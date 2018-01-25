Gurugram bus attack: 18 men arrested for pelting stones sent to judicial custody

GURUGRAM: The eighteen men who were arrested earlier in the day in connection with the attack on a school bus in Gurugram have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The 18 accused were produced in Sohna Court.

Those arrested for allegedly being a part of the mob that pelted stones on the school bus are suspected to be from the Karni Sena. However, the Rajput outfit has denied its involvement in the attack.

"Rajputs can never even think of attacking a school bus. This is a plot being created by politicians, who wish to weaken our peaceful protest." Karni Sena spokesperson Vijendra Singh said.

The bus was attacked while it was carrying students of GD Goenka World School. Teachers and staff were also travelling on the bus when a violent mob protesting against Padmaavat threw stones on it.

Haryana Minister Ram Bilas Sharma had earlier said that authorities had not expected that such an incident will take place. "It is a worrying incident, and I am sure there will be a solution to this whole issue today," he said.

Recalling the incident, the bus conductor had said that protesters were pelting stones on cars and clashing with police. "We tried to navigate safely but got caught in the violence, fortunately we were able to ensure safety of children which was our priority," the bus conductor said.

The Karni Sena has been protesting vociferously against and has demanded a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", which they say distorts history.