Drunk Driver

Watch: Drunk driver drags traffic cop for more than 100 meters in Gurugram

Gurugram: A drunk man allegedly ran his car over a traffic policeman and then dragged him for nearly 200 meters in Gurugram's Sector 29.

The incident took place near Millennium City on Wednesday.

The traffic policeman had intervened after the accused was caught driving on the wrong side.

Instead of stopping the car, the driver, who was allegedly drunk, hit the cop and dragged him for nearly 200 metres.

The accused is a resident of Delhi and was later taken to Gurgram Sector 29 police.

