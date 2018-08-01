हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suicide

Gurugram man live streams suicide on Facebook after tiff with wife

The man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house, streaming the final moments through Facebook live.

Gurugram man live streams suicide on Facebook after tiff with wife

In another case of horror on social media, a man in Gurugram live streamed his suicide on Facebook. The man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house, streaming the final moments through Facebook live.

News agency ANI reported that the 28-year-old man, identified as Amit, was a resident of Haily Mandi near Pataudi.

"Amit had a fight with his wife on Monday. Later in the day Preeti left her in-laws' house. He got unhappy with this and later hanged himself while doing a live streaming of the suicide on Facebook," said Gurugram police PRO Subhash Boken.

He further said, "Amit was also in depression and was being treated at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak for the last few months. His family members on Tuesday cremated the body without informing the police. We are currently investigating the case."

The latest such incident comes less than a month after a resident of Siliguri in West Bengal, Arindam Dutta, live streamed his suicide on the social media platform. The man took the extreme step by hanging himself with a nylon rope. He was suffering from blood cancer.

While he started the live stream on Facebook, some of his friends tried to reach out to him on phone but to no avail. They also posted comments on the video to try and stop him for taking the step but he did not pay any heed to them.

The Siliguri man had tried to call his closest friend, Mohammed Alam, who works as a journalist in Kolkata, before taking the extreme step, but the former failed to take his call. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Alam had said that he might have stopped Dutta from killing self if he had received the call.

