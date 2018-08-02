हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muslim youth

Gurugram: Muslim youth's beard forcibly shaved off by unidentified persons

Unidentified persons allegedly forcibly shaved off a Muslim youth's beard in Sector 29 Gurugram on Thursday.

Gurugram: Muslim youth&#039;s beard forcibly shaved off by unidentified persons
Representational Image (Gurgaon)

GURUGRAM: Unidentified persons allegedly shaved off a Muslim youth's beard in Sector 29 Gurugram on Thursday.

Yunus entered into a verbal fight with a couple of unknown persons. Following the altercation, the group forcibly cut off his beard.

According to emerging reports, the incident took place inside a saloon. The youth was dragged to a nearby saloon by the miscreants where the beard was shaved off.

The victim has registered a First Information Report in Sector 29 Gurugram Police Station. A police investigation is currently underway.

With ANI inputs

Tags:
Muslim youthbeard

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close