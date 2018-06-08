Gurugram school murder case: CBI to look into role of police in misleading Prince murder probe

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gurugram school murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be looking into the role of local police who misled the investigation into the murder of 7-year-old Prince who was killed in a private school in Gurugram in September last year. 

GURUGRAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be looking into the role of local police who misled the investigation into the murder of 7-year-old Prince who was killed in a private school in Gurugram in September last year. 

The CBI is taking the help of school bus conductor Ashok to ascertain who in the local police were involved in misleading the murder investigation initially. Ashok was earlier arrested as the main accused in connection with the murder of Prince but was acquitted later by a special court due to lack of evidence. 

The CBI after taking over the case, arrested a Class 11 student. It was alleged that the 17-year-old accused murdered Prince to defer a unit test and parent-teacher meeting. After arguments over whether he should be tried as a juvenile, the Gurugram Juvenile Justice Board on December 20 said that the accused will be tried as an adult. 

"There is sufficient material to establish that the physical and mental capacity to commit the crime and understand its consequences and hence the accused comes within the parameters of the newly amended Juvenile Justice Act," the court said while dismissing three appeals filed by the accused student. The accused is currently in an observation home in Faridabad in Haryana.

The court has also barred the media from using the name of the 17-year-old accused and the victim in the case and gave fictitious names Bholu and Prince respectively to them. 

