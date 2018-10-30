हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurugram school murder

Gurugram school murder: Juvenile Justice Board rejects bail application of accused student

In December last year, the JJB had held that the teenager would be tried as an adult.

Gurugram school murder: Juvenile Justice Board rejects bail application of accused student

New Delhi: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Tuesday rejected the bail application of the student accused of killing a seven-year-old boy in a Gurugram's private school in 2017.

In July, the Supreme Court had rejected the bail application filed by the father of the accused student saying that the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on to refuse the bail plea of the accused taken earlier was correct.

On December 20, 2017, the JJB had held that the teenager would be tried as an adult and noted that the accused was mature enough to recognise the consequences of his actions.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in a charge sheet, had alleged that the teenager had murdered the student on September 8 last year in a bid to get the examinations postponed and a scheduled parent-teacher meeting cancelled.

On September 8, 2017, a seven-year-old class II student was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the toilet of a private school, his throat slit. The Gurgaon Police had claimed the crime was committed by a school bus conductor, however, it was refuted by the CBI.

Later, a 16-year-old student, of class 11 was arrested by the intelligence agency, who has taken over the case. The student reportedly confessed to the crime.

The murder sparked nation-wide outrage with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introducing new school safety guidelines. The CBSE said onus for safety and security of children in school campus shall solely lie upon the school authorities.

Tags:
Gurugram school murderJuvenile Justice BoardSupreme Court

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close