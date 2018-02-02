Haryana declares Manesar separate police district

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has declared Manesar as a new police district, separating it from the Gurugram police district.

The move has been undertaken to strengthen the law and order situation in the area, keep a check on incidents of crime and road accidents while providing better administration to the people of Gurugram, an official said on Friday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the proposal in this regard. The Chief Minister has also accorded approval for the requisite staff for the newly declared police district on which an annual expenditure of over Rs 3.85 crore would be incurred, the spokesman said.

Manesar, 55 km from New Delhi, is a rapidly growing industrial and commercial town in Haryana lying along the Delhi-Jaipur national highway (NH-8). It is part of the National Capital Region (NCR).

A number of national and international industrial houses and corporates and institutional establishments are located in Manesar.