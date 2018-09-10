हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HDFC vice president

HDFC vice president murder accused sent to police custody

The body of the HDFC Bank Vice-President was recovered on Sunday. 

MUMBAI: Sarfaraz Shaikh, the accused in the murder case of HDFC Vice President Siddharth Sanghavi, was produced before a court in Mumbai on Monday. He has been sent to police custody till 19 September. 20-year-old Shaikh was arrested in connection with the murder. 

The body of the HDFC Bank Vice-President was recovered on Sunday. He had been missing since last week from his Kamala Mills office. On September 6, the police traced his car at Kopar Khairne area in Navi Mumbai. 

A missing person’s complaint was registered by the police at NM Joshi Marg police station.

According to reports, cops are suspecting it to be a case of rivalry. However, officials are you to confirm the claim. 

Shaikh reportedly confessed to murdering Sanghvi. The accused said that after dumping Sanghvi's body, he took the car to Navi Mumbai. 

Shaikh is allegedly one of the four men who were hired to kill the HDFC VP. 

