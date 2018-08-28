हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gurugram

Heavy rain in Gurugram leaves city submerged in water; see pics and videos of harrowing experience

Water logging has led to massive traffic jams in many areas including Huda City Centre, Iffco Chowk, Golf Course road, Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Sohna Road, just to name a few. 

Heavy rain in Gurugram leaves city submerged in water; see pics and videos of harrowing experience
Photo: Twitter

GURGAON: Troublesome scenes were witnessed across several areas of Gurugram on Tuesday due to water logging caused by a heavy downpour. Many areas in Gurugram were submerged in knee-deep water leading to a nightmare for residents. 

Water logging has led to massive traffic jams in many areas including Huda City Centre, Iffco Chowk, Golf Course road, Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Sohna Road, just to name a few. Traffic has also been severely hit on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway

Several residents took to Twitter to share pictures of their harrowing experience due to the waterlogging:

In many areas like Sector 15, water even entered the ground floor of the houses forcing residents to move their belongings to safer spots. Heavy rains have led to electric poles falling off resulting in power cuts.

The light rains which began at around 2 am on Tuesday gained momentum by 4 am. There was a heavy downpour in the city between 6 to 8 am.

Residents also lashed out at the government and the authorities for the lack of infrastructure in the 'millennium city'.

Light rains were also witnessed in other parts of Delhi NCR. The met department had predicted heavy rain in parts of Delhi and Haryana for the day. Traffic was also witnssed in the morning on the Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway leading to commuters being stuck in the area for long.

GurugramGurugram rainsGurugram rainGurugram waterloggingDelhi NCRDelhi NCR rain

