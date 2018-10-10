हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navratri

Hindu outfits protest in Gurugram, demand closure of meat shops during Navratri

The protestors included members of Shiv Sena and 20 other Hindu outfits.

Hindu outfits protest in Gurugram, demand closure of meat shops during Navratri
Play

GURUGRAM: Members of several Hindu outfits took to the streets on Wednesday, forcing meat shops to shut down during the ongoing 9-day Navratri festival.

The protestors threatened to vandalise property and shut down.

“We had requested the city administration to order these meat shops close during the Navratri. But no action was taken. We tried to take the democratic route first, but there was no result. Therefore, we are taking the matters in our own hands,” said Rajeev Mittal, a member Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti (SHSS), Gurugram.

By afternoon, the outfits forced several shops to pull down the shutters.

“There are just 121 shops which have valid licenses, others are running illegally,” added Mittal.

Last year too, several meat shops were forced to stop operating in Gurgaon during both Navratri festivals in March and September.

The protestors included members of Shiv Sena and 20 other Hindu outfits.

Tags:
Navratrimeat shopShiv SenaHindu outfit

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close