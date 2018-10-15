Judge's son shot at by security guard in Gurugram 'brain dead'

Gurugram: The wife of Additional District and Sessions Judge Krishan Kant, who was shot at by her husband's security guard on Saturday, has died while their teenager son is "brain dead", according to the doctors.

However, the Gurugram Police said the boy too was dead.

While the wife, Ritu (38), died overnight due to excessive bleeding at the Medanta - The Medicity hospital here, the 18-year-old son Dhruv was "brain dead", a spokesperson for the hospital told IANS.

Dhruv, who was shot in the head, "is on critical life support and is brain dead", the official said.

A police officer, Sub-Inspector Jitender Singh, had earlier said that the teenager also succumbed to his injuries early in the day.

The wife and son were seriously wounded after being shot from close range by Mahipal Singh, a Haryana Police Constable hailing from Bhungarka village in Mahindargarh who was posted with the judge for nearly two years.

The Personal Security Guard was arrested while trying to flee to Faridabad.

On Sunday, he was sacked from the Haryana Police. The court later sent him to 4-day judicial custody for shooting Judge's wife and son.

The judge was not in the government car when the horrific incident occurred in Sector 49 on Saturday.

Ritu suffered two bullet injuries in her chest and died due to excessive loss of blood, senior forensic expert and doctor Deepak Mathur said.

Medanta Hospital said that she died at 9.30 PM on Saturday.

To investigate the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said a police officer.