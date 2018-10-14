Judge's wife shot at by armed guard in Gurugram succumbs to injuries

Wife of Additional District Judge Shrikant who was shot on a busy road in Gurugram on Saturday succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. 38-year-old Ritu along with her 18-year-old son Dhruv was shot at by their gunman in Arcadia Market in Gurugram. The guard fled the place after opening fire at the duo but was later arrested by the police.

Both the victims were rushed to a hospital after the attack. Ritu had sustained two bullet wounds and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. While Ritu died during treatment early on Sunday morning, Dhruv remains critical.

The guard has been identified as Mahipal who had been working with the judge for the past one and a half year.

Gurugram Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the attack on the two members of the judge's family. The SIT will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Gurugram Sulochana Gajraj. Along with the DCP, two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) and four inspectors have been named as members of the SIT.

Police said they are interrogating Mahipal but the reason for the crime is yet to be ascertained. "Some locals informed the police about gunshots being fired outside the Arcadia market. When a police team reached the spot, they found Ritu and Dhruv lying in a pool of blood," DCP Sulochana Gajraj said.