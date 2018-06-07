हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kenyan woman gang-raped by 5 men in Gurugram, 3 arrested

A foreigner was gang-raped in Gurugram. As per Zee Media reports, five people allegedly gang-raped the woman, who belongs to Kenya. Out of them three have been arrested. The incident happened late at night on Wednesday. 

Representational image

The police are investigating the matter.

Another incident of gang-rape had taken place in Gurugram sometime back. A 23-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by an auto driver and his two accomplices in Manesar on May 21 when the victim was going for a routine check-up at the hospital in Manesar with her husband on a bicycle, the police had said.

While the couple was returning home, the woman complained that she was uncomfortable on the bicycle. "The woman's husband told her to take a shared auto to reach home in the nearby village. But she did not return until very late," a senior police officer had said.

The victim and her husband later filed a complaint at the Woman Police Station and alleged that the woman had boarded an auto and was offered some water by the auto driver, following which she got unconscious and was later raped by three persons.

The victim hails from Bihar and stays in Manesar with her husband and her minor son.

(Reporting by Alok Upadhayay)

