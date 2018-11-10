हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gurugram

Major fire breaks out at wedding venue in Gurugram's Sector 9

There are no reports of casualties or injuries so far.

Major fire breaks out at wedding venue in Gurugram's Sector 9
ANI photo

Gurugram: A major fire broke out on Saturday at a wedding venue in Gurugram's Sector 9. There are no reports of casualties or injuries so far.

 

More details awaited

