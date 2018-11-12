हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana

Naked body of 3-year-old girl found in Gurugram, probe launched

The minor girl was missing since 11 AM yesterday.

GURUGRAM: The naked body of a 3-year-old girl was found in Sector 66 locality in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.

The minor was missing since 11 AM yesterday.

The Gurugram Police have launched an investigation into the incident. 

This is a developing story and details area awaited.

