Over a dozen armed criminals barge into Gurugram jail to kill SP; bid foiled

Gurgaon: Over a dozen armed criminals forcefully entered the Bhondsi jail here early today in a bid to kill the superintendent of police over the latter's cracking down on criminal activities in the area, police said.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am when the accused, including a woman, came in three vehicles and tried to enter the jail's inner campus on the pretext of an urgent meet with Jai Kishan Chillar, the superintendent of police (prison).

A CRPF personnel advised them to talk to Chillar over phone, but the accused said they forgot to carry their mobile phones.

Suspecting their behaviour, the warden asked them to come next day as Chillar was sleeping. The accused then offered bribe to enter the jail. When the permission was not granted, they pulled out their pistols and forced him to remove the barricades.

The jail warden, however, swiftly alerted other security officers through intercom, which made the criminals escape from the spot in their SUVs, a police officer said.

Asked about the reason behind such an intrusion, Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon police PRO, told PTI that Chillar was responsible for checking many illegal activities after taking charge of the prison, following which some criminals threatened him with dire consequences.

A case under various sections was registered against unknown persons. Efforts are on to identify them, the officer added.