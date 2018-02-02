Padmaavat protests: Haryana CM meets students who were in school bus during attack, lauds them for their courage

GURUGRAM: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday visited GD Goenka public school in Gurugram to meet the students who were on the bus which was attacked during protests against Padmaavat.

After the meeting, he said that strict action will be taken against those who were involved in the attack. "I wanted to meet children who showed such courage. People can have different viewpoints than the government and can say it in a democratic manner but we won't allow anyone to hurt kids. Those involved in this incident will be punished and won't be spared," Haryana CM said.

Earlier, eighteen men were arrested in connection with the attack on the school bus on January 24 during protests against the release of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Those arrested were said to be a part of Karni Sena, an allegation that has been denied by the Rajput outfit.

Along with teachers and staff, several students of GD Goenka World School were also travelling on the bus. The violent mob protesting against the movie threw stones at the school bus.