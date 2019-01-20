Postgraduate student of MDI Gurgaon found dead in campus under mysterious circumstances

Gurugram: A postgraduate student of Management Development Institute (MDI) was found dead on Saturday in the campus of the institute in Gurugram under mysterious circumstances, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Juniad Taaz, 23, a resident of Delhi`s Vasant Kunj.

Police said Taaz was a third year student of Post Graduate Diploma Management at MDI in Sector 17 in Gurugram.

The deceased`s mother told police she received a message from her son on Saturday that "he was under tremendous stress." "He might have jumped off, or pushed from one of the floors of the institute... the matter is under investigation," said a police officer.

A high-ranking MDI official said: "We extend our deep condolences to the family. We informed the police immediately after knowing about it and assisted them in the process. We also assure of full cooperation in further procedures to the best of our abilities."

